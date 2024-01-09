"The experience of playing against India was incredible": SA pacer Nandre Burger

Gqeberha [South Africa], January 9 : South African pacer Nandre Burger said on Tuesday that the experience of playing against India in the recently-concluded all-format home series was incredible and he learnt a lot during the course of it.

Burger, a 28-year-old pacer, made his all-format debut during the series against South Africa and stood out with his bowling. He took 11 wickets in two Tests, including a four-wicket haul, five wickets in three T20Is and a wicket in a solitary T20I he played.

"The experience against India was obviously incredible. The overall experience was cool. I think I learned quite a lot, and I can take away a lot from that experience. I find it so cool when a crowd gets involved in a game. It is the coolest thing when you are running in and the crowd is cheering," said Burger in a press conference ahead of the opening match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings in SA20 season two, which will start from Wednesday.

On resting and recovery after a Test series, Burger said that there will be a lot fewer overs in T20Is and the more one plays, the more fun there is.

"Nobody will ever say no to rest, but it is still part of the season if I can put it that way. It is not like I expected to rest. The transition back to T20 cricket, it is obviously a lot less overs. I think T20 has its own challenges and it is all about adapting. Personally, I feel the more you play, the more fun it is," said Burger.

He said that making a switch from Tests to the T20 format of SA20 has challenges.

"It is important to adjust. Each format has its challenges. Adjusting to the conditions and opposition. Obviously, the guys will come out and play a lot more shots. It is about being switched on from ball one," said Burger.

Talking about Proteas sending a second-string team to New Zealand Test tour which coincides with SA20, Burger said that the timing is unfortunate. He also expressed hope that the new squad, consisting of largely uncapped players led by uncapped player Neil Brand, will make SA proud.

"I do not know if it is a thing of struggling, but more a thing of unfortunate timing. I think Shuks (Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad) did talk about it. It is more a thing of guys being put in a position where they have to choose. The team will do us proud in New Zealand and everyone playing here will keep growing this league. I think last year it was a really cool league," said Burger.

On skipper Faf Du Plessis' leadership in JSK, Burger said that he has experience in handling a crisis.

"He has a lot of experience in terms of handling a crisis. He is a good guy to keep you calm and focused on what is ahead. He is able to give you the best possible advice in a moment when you are under a bit of panic," said Burger.

Burger said that he was disappointed to miss the first season of the SA20 due to a heel injury.

"Leading into this tournament, I feel like I am in a good space. Obviously, things are clicking nicely. I am excited to get going. It is so nice to catch up with everyone. The team is in a good space. I am excited and ready to go," said Burger.

On whether JSK is underdogs against defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Burger said, "It is tough to say there is an underdog in the first game of the tournament. I think all teams are trying to settle into a new competition again. Each team has a process to take to do that."

Talking about former English batter Kevin Pietersen advising him not to smile after delivering a ball, the pacer said that he ran into Pietersen at the airport yesterday.

"We chatted a bit. He asked 'Why are you still smiling?' I told him it will take a lot to wipe away this smile," he added.

Joburg Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Donovan Ferreira(w), Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Ronan Hermann

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad: Adam Rossington(w), Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Tom Abell, Ottniel Baartman, Liam Dawson, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Jordan Hermann.

