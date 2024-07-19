Dambulla [Sri Lanka], July 19 : Following her side's three wicket win over Pakistan in their Women's Asia Cup opener, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that the team managed pressure really well.

India's title defence was off to a fine start as an all-round effort helped them beat Pakistan by seven wickets at Dambulla on Friday.

Speaking after the game in the post match presentation, Harmanpreet said, "Our bowlers and openers made it. The first game is always a pressure game but we managed it well. Our entire unit played really well. When we are bowling, we talk about early breakthroughs and in batting, we look to start well so credit goes to Smriti and Shafali. Playing fearless cricket, how we played today and we are really happy with the way we played. My knee is fine."

After Pakistan elected to bat first, wickets kept falling for them regularly, with Sidra Ameen (25 in 35 balls with three fours), Tuba Hassan (22 in 19 balls with three fours) and Fatima Sana (22* in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) playing some decent knocks.

Deepti Sharma (3/20) was the top bowler for India, along with Shreyanka Patil (2/14) and Renuka Singh (2/14). Pooja Vastrakar also got two wickets.

In the run chase, India started well with an 85 run stand between Shafali Varma (40 in 29 balls, with six fours and a six) and Smriti Mandhana (45 in 31 balls with nine fours). India lost some wickets in between but recovered just in time to win the game with seven wickets and 35 balls left.

Deepti got the Player of the Match award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor