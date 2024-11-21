"The first two Tests are crucial": Ravi Shastri's prediction for upcoming BGT series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21 : Former cricketer Ravi Shastri on Thursday predicted the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) between India and Australia and said that the first two matches of the series will be "crucial."

After months of anticipation, India and Australia, two heavyweights in Test cricket, are set to renew their fierce rivalry in Perth starting Friday.

For the last few years, Team India have dominated Australia in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have won the previous four BGTs, starting from the 2016-2017 season.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Shastri said that both India and Australia have a great chance in the first two Test matches of the BGT series.

"Prediction is, I think India has a great chance in the first two Test matches, as do Australia. And that's why I think I kept saying again and again, after the first two Test matches, if you see one team having the upper hand, I think they will go on to dominate. The first two Tests are crucial. Both teams can win the Test matches," Ravi Shastri was quoted in a release from Star Sports.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series will kick off on November 22 with the first Test in Perth.

The second Test, scheduled from December 6 to 10 at the Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under lights. The third Test will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18.

The iconic Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will run from December 26 to 30, marking the penultimate match of the series.

The fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, set for January 3 to 7, will bring the series to an exciting conclusion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor