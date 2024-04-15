"The form you have shown.....": MI coach Boucher praises Rohit after valiant ton against CSK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma received the dressing room 'Player of the Match' award from head coach Mark Boucher following his side's 20-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Opener Rohit Sharma's valiant second Indian Premier League (IPL) century went in vain as a four-wicket haul from Matheesha Pathirana managed to restrict a power-packed Mumbai Indians (MI) line-up to 186/6 in their 20 overs and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a 20-run win at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MI's official X (formerly Twitter) handle posted a video of Rohit receiving a badge from Boucher. Coach Boucher lauded Rohit's form, saying, "The form that you have been showing throughout the tournament has been fantastic and it is a nice accolade for you."

Rohit became the first Indian to smash 500 sixes in T20 cricket during the match.

Rohit was at his vintage best in the match, scoring 105* in 63 balls. His knock was studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes. Amid the fall of wickets around him, the former Mumbai Indians skipper held the fort at one end, blazing away at a strike rate of 166.67.

With these sixes, Rohit's six tally has gone up to 502 sixes.

The highest number of sixes in T20 cricket is by West Indies legend Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes), followed by WI all-rounder Kieron Pollard (860 sixes), Andre Russell (678 sixes) and Colin Munro (548 sixes).

In six matches this IPL season, Rohit has scored 261 runs at an average of 52.20 and a strike rate of over 167, with a century.

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and put CSK to bat first.

After Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Rachin Ravindra (21 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) did not make much impact, Gaikwad (69 in 40 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Shivam Dube (66* in 38 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) stitched a 90-run partnership. Later, MS Dhoni (20* in four balls) came during the final over and a hat-trick of sixes took CSK to 206/4 in 20 overs.

Hardik Pandya (2/43) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Shreyas Gopal and Gerald Coetzee got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, MI was off to a fine start, with Ishan Kishan (23 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) and Rohit having a 70-run partnership. Rohit managed to score his second IPL ton, but did not get much support from the other end, except for another fifty-run stand with Tilak Varma (31 in 20 balls, with five fours). The Blue and Gold franchise ended with 186/6 on the board, losing by 20 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana (4/28) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande also got a wicket. Pathirana took home the 'Player of the Match'.

With this win, CSK is at number three with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. MI is at eighth spot, with two wins and four losses, giving them four points.

