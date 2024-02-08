"The game's gone too long" - Aaron Finch calls for reduction of overs in ODIs

New Delhi [India], February 8 : Former Australian captain Aaron Finch opines that the ODIs should be reduced to 40 overs per side since the speed of 50-over is too slow and does not draw crowds.

Despite the success of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, there has been a lot of debate around the future of ODIs. Very less ODIs are scheduled for this year, especially with ICC T20 World Cup coming this year. A lot of bilateral series worldwide, often involving big teams, draw a very average to below-average turnout that does not truly befit the stature of these teams.

Speaking in a video by ESPNCricinfo, Finch said, "I think it goes to 40 overs, I would love to see that. In England, they used to have the pro-40 and that was a huge competition. I think the game has gone too long, in my opinion. The speed that the teams bowl their 50 overs is so slow, it's down around 11 or 12 overs/hour and that is not acceptable. People will argue that maybe it is a glorified T20 game but it is about the crowds."

Finch however does not want this idea to be used during the matches of big teams, but they can help the cause of a struggling West Indies side for example, who did not qualify for the Cricket World Cup last year.

"I am not quite sold on that for every series. I think when you have got the big dogs all playing against each other, I still think the 50-over game's electric, and the ebbs and flows are wonderful but when they are so one-sided, when you have got the West Indies... who are trying to fight their way back into the World Cup, they are so off the track, I think 40 overs might suit that type of series, it might bring them closer together," he concluded.

