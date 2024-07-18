The Hundred: Deepti Sharma replaces injured Grace Harris in London Spirit's squad

New Delhi [India], July 18 : India batting all-rounder Deepti Sharma will replace injured Grace Harris in the London Spirit's squad and will make her return to The Hundred.

Earlier, Deepti represented Spirit in the tournament's inaugural season in 2021. She was also in the Birmingham Phoenix's squad, but didn't play a single match for them.

The Hundred will kick off on July 23 and the London Spirit will begin their journey against Southern Brave on Jukt 24.

The Indian spinner will miss the opening few games of the tournament as she will represent India in the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 in Dambulla. Australia's Erin Burns will replace Deepti in the first two games.

Apart from Deepti Sharma, India's Richa Ghosh (Birmingham Phoenix) and Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave) will also take part in the upcoming The Hundred, a release said. Richa and Smriti will also miss the opening few matches of the Hundred as they will represent India in Asia Cup 2024 like Deepti.

Hundred replacement deals:

Birmingham Phoenix: Louis Kimber and Tim Southee to replace Will Smeed and Naseem Shah.

London Spirit: Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope will be replaced by James Neesham and Matthew Taylor; Deepti Sharma replaces Grace Harris. Erin Burns replacing Deepti until the end of the Asia Cup.

Manchester Originals: Kim Garth and Bethan Ellis in place of Sophie Molineux and Mahika Gaur.

Northern Superchargers: Mitchell Santner to replace Daniel Sams.

Oval Invincibles: Harrison Ward and Mohammad Amir replace Gus Atkinson (while he is with England) and Spencer Johnson (while he is at MLC). Tash Farrant has withdrawn, replacement TBC

Trent Rockets: Riley Meredith replaces Joe Root while he is with England. Beth Langston: Beth Langston replaces Claire Nicholas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor