The Hundred: Jemimah Rodrigues replaces injured Heather Graham at Northern Superchargers

London, July 28 India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will be returning to Northern Superchargers for a third successive season at The Hundred after she was signed as late replacement for injured Australian allrounder Heather Graham on Friday.

Jemimah was Superchargers' leading run-getter in the inaugural season, in 2021, aggregating 249 runs in seven innings. However, she missed the majority of last year's competition for the franchise with a wrist injury.

Superchargers opted not to retain the 22-year old Indian ahead of March's draft but have now brought her back as a replacement.

"I'm so excited to be back in The Hundred," Rodrigues was quoted as saying in the franchise's media release.

"It's a world-class competition and I've had so much taking part in it previously. I was very disappointed to have to withdraw last year through injury so it's great to be back. Headingley is a brilliant ground to play at, with great fans, and I can't wait to be back out there," she added.

Jemimah's late entry now makes her the fourth Indian in this year's competition after Harmanpreet Kaur (Trent Rockets), Smriti Mandhana (Southern Brave - retained) and Richa Ghosh (London Spirit).

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia have pulled out senior duo of Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry from this season after they sustained injuries in the second ODI of the ongoing series in Ireland.

Healy, the stand-in skipper, played with multiple injuries with the left index finger fracture being the latest that prompted the move from CA. She was due to return for the Superchargers, but will now be heading home for rehab immediately.

Tahlia McGrath, who was Healy's deputy, is leading Australia in the ongoing third ODI on Friday (July 28), which is a part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25.

On the other hand, Perry was due to be reunited with her RCB teammate Sophie Devine at Birmingham Phoenix but has been forced to withdraw after the left-knee injury flare-up that kept her off the field in the second innings of the first ODI against the Irish.

