The Hundred: Uncapped England pacer Baker secures hat-trick following national side call-up

Manchester [UK], August 18 : Pacer Sonny Baker, who recently earned a call-up to the England white-ball sides, secured a hat-trick for Manchester Originals during The Hundred clash against Northern Superchargers, joining the elite company of Sam Curran, Imran Tahir and Tymal Mills.

During the match against the Superchargers on Sunday, the Originals put up a solid 171/3 on the board with half-centuries from Jos Buttler (64 in 45 balls, with five fours and four sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (50* in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes).

During the 50th ball of the match, which was the final ball of his third set of five balls, he got the crucial wicket of Dawid Malan, while Superchargers crumbled to 63/5. On returning to complete his spell, he removed the tailenders, Tom Lawes and Jacob Duffy, to end Superchargers' innings at 114 runs and winning the match for his side by 57 runs.

Baker secured figures of 3/21 in 17 deliveries. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition, with seven wickets in five matches at an average of 16.42 and best figures of 3/21.

England had recently announced their squads for the limited-overs series against South Africa and Ireland.

With the red-ball leg of the home summer behind them, England will next feature in three ODIs and as many T20Is against the Proteas starting September 2 in Headingley. The home series will be followed by a three-match contest against Ireland in Malahide from September 17.

Baker earned a national side call-up after impressing with the England Lions, taking eight wickets in two matches on tour of Australia and during the Vitality Blast and The Hundred. During the Vitality Blast, he took eight wickets in seven matches for Hampshire at an average of 27.25, with best figures of 3/28.

He is a part of ODI team to play South Africa and T20I side to play Ireland.

Recently, his England Lions head coach and legendary all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had hailed his pace.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Flintoff, coaching Northern Superchargers in The Hundred, said, "Sonny Baker has been announced in the squad. Unbelievable."

"He came in, we gave him his first-class debut in Australia. Runs in, bowls quick, but what a joy to work with. He is just a cracking lad. He writes everything down, he hangs on your every word."

"He just wants to run in, bowl fast day after day. As a coach of the Lions, that is what you want to see," he concluded.

England ODI squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

England T20I squad to face South Africa: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Luke Wood.

England T20I squad to face Ireland: Jacob Bethell (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood.

