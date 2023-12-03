"The lessons he taught me have stayed...": Tendulkar remembers childhood coach on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 : Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday remembered his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on his birth anniversary.

Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish his late coach on his birthday, saying that he was the man who made him the cricketer he went on to become. He also posted a childhood picture of himself taking some batting lessons from his beloved coach.

"To the man who made me the cricketer I became! The lessons he taught me have stayed with me throughout my life. Remembering you all the more on your birth anniversary. Thank you so much for everything you did for me Achrekar Sir," tweeted Tendulkar.

The stalwart coach passed away at the age of 87 on January 2 back in 2019. In 1990, he was given the Dronacharya Award for his contribution to the sport as a coach. He also received the Padma Shri Award in 2010, one of the country's highest civilian awards.

Tendulkar has the highest runs in Test cricket. He has 15,921 runs in 200 matches at an average of over 53 with 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries.

In 463 ODIs, Tendulkar scored 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He scored 49 centuries and 96 centuries in the format.

He also played one T20I in which he scored 10 runs.

Combining these, Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in international cricket. In 664 matches, Tendulkar scored 34,357 runs at an average of 48.52. He has 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries in the format. He is the only player to have scored 100 international tons.

Tendulkar is also a member of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup-winning Indian team.

