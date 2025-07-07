Faridabad (Haryana) [India], July 7 : Former India women's cricketer Anjum Chopra reflected on the third T-20 between India Women's and England Women's; she felt the Indian middle order couldn't accelerate the scoring rate while chasing 172.

She emphasised that a backwards step immediately puts the team in a position where they have to catch up, leading to an increasing run rate if they fail to capitalise.

While speaking to ANI, Anjum Chopra said, "The middle order needed to capitalize so when you're chasing 171-172, you can't take a step back the moment you take a step back, obviously you will have to play catch up in the next following overs and if you don't do that the run rate increases. I thought that the middle order wasn't able to capitalise or play to the tune that they were supposed to be playing."

England found its way out of a hole and kept the five-match series alive by narrowly escaping with a slender five-run victory against India women's team in the third T20I, in a contest where simple dropped catches took centre stage at The Oval.

With designated captain Nat Sciver-Brunt out of the contest due to an injury, stand-in captain Tammy Beaumont inspired England to a comeback win to bring the series to 1-2.

Despite the defeat in the previous fixture, Chopra praised Smriti Mandhana's performance in the ongoing T20 series against England. She said Mandhana's century in the first T-20 was a treat to watch and felt she's vastly experienced, that's what's expected out of her.

"I thought Smriti's knock in the first T-20 was brilliant. It was a treat to watch the kind of shots she played. She made batting look so simple, but again, she's vastly experienced, and that is what's expected out of her," she added.

Mandhana made history last week as she became the first-ever women's cricketer from India to slam centuries in all formats of international cricket.

Mandhana reached this feat during her side's first T20I of five matches against England at Nottingham on Saturday. During the game, the left-handed opener smashed 112 in just 62 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 180.65.

Followed by her century, Mandhana carried her form in the third T-20 as well, and she was the top scorer for India in the match. She slammed 56 off 49 balls, including ten fours. India will next clash with England on Wednesday, July 9, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

