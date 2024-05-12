"The way we bowled in powerplay....": CSK's Mitchell following win over RR

Chennai (Karnataka) [India], May 12 : Following his side's win against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said that the side bowled really well in the powerplay and did well to restrict the opponents to a low score.

Fine spells by Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande set the tone for CSK's domination, guiding them to a five-wicket win over RR at the home arena of Chepauk Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Following the game, Mitchell said in the post-match presentation, "It was nice to get over the line on a slower wicket. To restrict them to that total was awesome. The way we bowled in the powerplay, we built pressure and asked them to take risks. The spinners did a great job in the middle. Not sure what would have been a par score, but nice to restrict them to that score. (On his plan to attack) I think it is working in partnerships. When I came in, I thought the new ball was the best time to play our strokes. Rutu (skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad) was there at the end and did an amazing job. Working with our partner, communicating with him, working out your match-ups - it is about constantly adapting. The noise at this ground makes it very special to play here and we are lucky."

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat first. On a tough surface, RR could not do much with the bat. After a 43-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal (24 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) and Jos Buttler (21 in 25 balls, with two fours), it was knocked from Riyan Parag (47* in 35 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Dhruv Jurel (28 in 18 balls, with four and two sixes) who took RR to a respectable total of 141/5 in their 20 overs.

Simarjeet Singh (3/26) and Tushar Deshpande (2/30) were among the wickets for CSK.

In the run-chase of 142 runs, CSK did lose wickets at regular intervals. However, knocks from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (42* in 41 balls, with four and two sixes), Rachin Ravindra (27 in 18 balls, with four and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (22 in 13 balls, with four boundaries) were more than enough to take CSK to a five-wicket win with 10 balls left.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for RR.

For his fantastic spell, Simarjeet took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

With this win, CSK is in the third spot with seven wins and six losses, giving them 14 points. RR is at second spot, with eight wins and four losses, giving them 18 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor