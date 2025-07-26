"Their sacrifice, bravery still fill us with pride": Sachin Tendulkar on Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi [India], July 26 : Legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar on the occasion of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas paid heartfelt tribute to the "heroes of the Kargil War" and said that their sacrifice and bravery still fill the entire nation with pride.

Sachin took to X and wrote, "26 years ago, our forces made history. Their sacrifice and bravery still fill us with pride today. Salutations to the heroes of the Kargil War!"

Former India batter VVS Laxman expressed his gratitude and wrote on X, "On #KargilVijayDiwas, salute to the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers. Forever indebted to our great heroes."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday and remembered the sacrifices of the jawans who fought in the Kargil War with courage and valour.

PM Modi said that sacrifices made by the jawans will continue to inspire every generation and wrote on X, "Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valour of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation."

The conflict, known as the Kargil war, started in May 1999 when Pakistani intruders crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian posts on towering ridges with the aim of capturing National Highway 1A, the vital artery connecting Srinagar to Leh at that time.

On spotting the intruders, India subsequently launched Operation Vijay. The operation showed the meticulous planning, steely determination, and the indomitable spirit of the forces as the soldiers fought for over two months in harsh terrain to drive out every intruder and restore Indian control at every post.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the sacrifices of the soldiers who fought at the Line of Control on the snow-clad peaks amid relentless enemy fire. On July 26, the Indian flag once again soared over the mountains of Ladakh, thanks to the efforts of our armed forces.

During the war, 4 soldiers were awarded the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), India's highest gallantry award. 9 soldiers received the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) and 55 were honoured with the Vir Chakra (VC). 1 soldier was awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal (SYSM), while 6 received the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM) and 8 were honoured with the Yudh Seva Medal (YSM). The Sena Medal (SM) was awarded to 83 personnel, and 24 received the Vayu Sena Medal (VSM).

