"There are ups and downs in life": Surya reflects on lean spell after explosive 78 against Punjab

Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 18 : After producing a stormy 78 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav said that his scores this season taught him that there are "ups and downs" in life.

Suryakumar scored 78 runs from 53 balls at a strike rate of 147.17. He slammed 7 fours and 3 overhead boundaries during his time on the crease.

While speaking after the end of first inning, Suryakumar said that he has been recovering well from his injury and already started fielding and training. He also hoped that soon he can take part in a full T20 match.

"That teaches you there are ups and downs in life (on his scores this season). It is going really, I am almost there, I have started fielding and training, hoping I will be on the field for the whole 40 overs. Nothing much (on his celebration), there was a batters meeting and we spoke about a batter batting for 15-16 overs, took a little more time today but once Rohit got out, someone had to bat deep. There hasn't been dew and if that is the case then it is way above par," Suryakumar said.

Recapping the first inning of the match, Punjab Kings sent Mumbai Indians to bat first. Following that a fiery knock from Suryakumar (78) propeled MI to 192/7. Apart rom SKY, Rohit Sharma (36) and Tilak Varma (34) played a pivotal role in the inning and helped MI to add valuable runs on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel led the Punjab Kings bowling attack after he bagged three wickets. Skipper Sam Curran took two wickets on the other hand.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor