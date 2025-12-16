"There is no pressure": PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer during IPL 2026 auction

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 : Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has shared insights into the team's mindset, preparation, and approach during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Speaking during the 'Match Centre Live Auction 2026' segment at the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Iyer offered a glimpse into how the PBKS franchise will approach the auction, noting there is no pressure and that they had several meetings ahead of the auction.

"There is no pressure as such. We had several meetings before coming here, and the way we have planned and prepared, everyone feels quite relaxed. We know exactly what we want," the PBKS captain added.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2026 auction was off to a fantastic start as Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 25.20 crores, becoming the third-most expensive player in the league's history and the most expensive overseas player in the competition's history at Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Initially, Rajasthan Royals and KKR entered an intense bidding war, with the Royals opting out at around Rs 13 crores, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which entered the bidding, pushing the price well above Rs 20 crores.

CSK bid Rs 25 crores, and KKR followed it with a 25.20 crores bid and won the war.

Green has scored 521 runs in 21 T20Is matches at an average of 32.56, SR of 160.30, with six fifties and has 12 wickets averaging 23.35. He has scored 1,334 runs in 63 T20S at an average of 33.35, SR of 151.07, with a century and seven fifties and taken 28 wickets averaging above 34.

The young Aussie all-rounder featured in the 2023 and 2024 IPL seasons with the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scoring 707 runs in 29 matches at an average of 41.58, with an SR of 153-plus, a century and two fifties and took 16 wickets at an average of above 41.5. But he did not participate in last season's auction due to injury.

