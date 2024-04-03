"There is no role clarity....": Tom Moody on RCB's batting woes in IPL 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru has not given role clarity to its batters and is still searching for their best combination.

Yadav's pace left Royal Challengers Bengaluru rattled as Lucknow Super Giants clinched a thumping 28-run victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. During the 181-run chase, RCB fumbled despite a solid start, losing both the openers Virat Kohli and skipper Faf Du Plessis quickly, which opened the floodgates for a batting collapse from which it could not recover.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Moody said, "From a players' perspective, there is talk about role clarity and it looks like there is not any role clarity in RCB. They are still searching for their best combination. It is like until they start winning a couple of games, they would not settle on that set batting order," said Moody.

Moody said that only one batter is truly in form, which is Virat Kohli.

"They have only got one batter in form, that is Virat Kohli. Faf, Green, Maxwell, and Patidar have not found their feet yet and they do not know what their best lineup and batting order is, which is also disruptive in any team environment," said Moody.

Virat (203 runs in four matches at an average of 67.66, with two fifties) is the current Orange Cap holder for most runs this season. The rest of the batting line-up, especially the fiery overseas batting trio of Faf (65 runs in four matches at an average of 16.25), Maxwell (31 runs in four matches at an average of 7.75) and Cameron Green (63 in four matches at an average of 15.75) have failed to live up to gigantic expectations attached to their names. The famed trio of Kohli, Glenn and Faf, also known as the 'KGF' has not delivered a brilliant batting performance together.

Indian batter Rajat Patidar (50 runs in four matches at an average of 12.50) has not fired either, failing to live up to the hype built after his century against LSG in the eliminator back in 2022. Wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat has not delivered either. After a fine 48* in the first match, he has managed just 73 runs in four innings at an average of 18.25 and a strike rate of just over 115.

Down the order, Dinesh Karthik (90 runs in four matches at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 173.07) and Mahipal Lomror (50 runs in two matches at an average of 50.00 with a strike rate of over 238) have shown some promise.

Sumarizing the match, RCB elected to field first after winning the toss. Openers Quinton de Kock and skipper KL Rahul (20 in 14 balls, with two sixes) gave LSG a measured start with a 53-run opening stand. There was a 56-run stand between Kock and Marcus Stoinis (24 in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes) which helped LSG cross the 100-run mark. RCB bowlers did put pressure on the batting towards the end, but Nicholas Pooran (40* in 21 balls, with a four and five sixes) finished off well for LSG, taking them to 181/5 in their 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Reece Topley took a wicket each for RCB.

In the run chase, openers Virat Kohli (22 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) started off well along with Faf Du Plessis (19 in 13 balls, with three fours) started off with a 40-run opening stand. But a game-changing spell from Mayank Yadav (3/14) put RCB on backfoot, reducing them to 94/5. Mahipal Lomror (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (29 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) tried to put up a fight, but RCB could score just 153 in 19.4 overs.

Besides Mayank, Naveen-ul-Haq (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for LSG. Siddarth, Yash Thakur and Stoinis got a wicket each.

Mayank got the 'Player of the Match' for his spell. RCB is in the ninth spot with a win and two losses, giving them three points. LSG is at the fourth place with two wins and a loss, giving them a four points.

