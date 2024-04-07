"There is no substitute for experience": KKR assistant coach Nayar hails Gambhir's impact on team

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 7 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Abhishek Nayar hailed team mentor Gautam Gambhir for the impact he has had on the players ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Gambhir left Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and joined the franchise that he led to two IPL titles. Since Gambhir's arrival, KKR have become a force to be reckoned with. They are one of the two teams who are yet to be beaten in the ongoing season.

Nayar talked about the impact Gambhi has had on the team on the eve of their clash against five-time champions CSK.

"A lot that goes without saying. See there is no substitute for experience. There is no substitute for a captain who has won two IPL championships for this franchise. So whether you are a mentor or you are on that field I think having GG (Gambhir) in the dugout is a big difference and a big boost for everyone in the dugout because you know to go back and speak about him, his own experiences and what he did as a captain," Nayar said in the pre-match press conference.

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, two key players who struggled last season have been riding high on some remarkable performances.

Narine opened against Delhi Capitals and stuck a quick-fire knock of 85 in a mere 39 deliveries. Russell played a cameo and raced to 41 in just 19 balls.

While talking about the recent performances of the star duo, Nayar pointed out the role of Gambhir in their recent success.

"I feel for the players who played with him Sunny (Narine) and Russell you can see the difference. Sunny coming in and opening now and getting runs also I think it always matters having someone with that personality and aura in that dressing room always makes a difference," Nayar added.

KKR will look to maintain their flawless record against CSK on Monday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

