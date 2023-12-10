There were no real demons in the pitch, says Charlie Dean after match-winning spell in second T20I

Mumbai, Dec 10 After taking the Player of the Match award in England’s four-wicket win over India in second T20I, off-spinner Charlie Dean said there were no real demons in the pitch at Wankhede Stadium, though she was told by her team-mates that the ball was skidding on.

Charlie missed the T20I series opener due to a stomach bug but on her return to the team for Saturday’s match, she opened the bowling with the new ball. Charlie bowled a quality spell of 2-16 and took out India openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to set the base for the visitors’ bowling out the hosts’ for just 80, with all England bowlers amongst the wickets.

"There were quite a lot of wickets today in the game. I wouldn't have any complaints on the pitch myself. Of course I wouldn't, I'm a bowler, I didn't get a chance to have a bat out there but that's good. A lot of our guys were saying it's skidding on a bit but no real demons in the pitch."

"I guess just pressures and weaknesses in certain areas. We executed our plans really well and so did India, to be fair they set really aggressive fields. They had to because of the way that game was dictated," said Charlie after the match ended.

In reply, fast-bowler Renuka Singh Thakur again struck early by taking out England openers Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey contributed to the chase with a combined total of 41, as England reached home in 11.2 overs, though they lost six wickets on the way.

''It played really well into their hands, taking away boundaries and putting extra catchers in place paid off on that kind of a wicket,'' concluded Charlie.

