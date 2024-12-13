"There's definitely pride in winning in Australia": Pat Cummins ahead of Brisbane Test against India

Brisbane [Australia], December 13 : Ahead of the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India at the Gabba, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that its a matter of pride of winning a Test match on the Australian soil.

The third Test of the series is set to begin on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Following a resounding 295-run defeat to the visitors at Perth's Optus Stadiumwhere standout performances from Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were on displaythe hosts bounced back strongly.

With the series now level at 1-1, the next encounter takes place at "The Gabba," a venue where an inexperienced Indian side handed Australia their first Test loss in over 32 years during the 2020-21 tour.

"I think there's definitely pride in winning in Australia. These are our home conditions. These are the conditions we grew up playing with. I think the hardest thing in cricket nowadays is winning Test Series away from home. To make that World Test Championship, you've kind of got to win everything at home and try and pick up some wins overseas where you can. We definitely go into every home series here expecting to win. That's what we grew up watching and that is the kind of the standards we set ourselves," Cummins said in the pre-match press conference.

Further, the 31-year-old spoke about the plans of bowling bouncers to the Indian batters as the pitch will be helpful for their bowlers.

"Yes, potentially. It worked out in the Adelaide Test. It's always in the back of your mind as a bit of a Plan B, or if it's looking really uncomfortable and likely to take wickets, maybe it comes with Plan A for some of the batters," Cummin

The captain went on to appreciate the batting style and mentality of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

"I think everyone goes about it a little bit differently. You know, Trav and Mitch are natural shot-makers. That's the way they go about it. You know, for a few of the other guys, they've perhaps skimmed the cat a little bit differently, particularly here at the Gabba. You know, it can change from day one to day two or three. Everyone's got their own method. I think the most important thing is you play to your strength and Trav did that last week," the fast bowler added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor