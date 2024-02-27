"There's no shame in England losing to this Indian side": Nasser Hussain

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 27 : Former England captain Nasser Hussain described India as the superior team by a significant margin as they won the series with one game to spare. On Monday, the hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead with a five-wicket triumph in the fourth Test of a three-match series in Ranchi.

England lost their third consecutive match in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

In the fourth Test, England had a terrible day after enabling India to score 300 runs. They were then bowled out for only 146 runs in the second innings, including a landslip disaster.

Hussain also discusses the series-defining loss to India and why Ben Stokes' team can still take positives from the fourth Test.

"England did not lose the game today, they game was lost yesterday. What a turnaround from India. I think India deserve credit for the way they have played throughout the series, to be honest. India have been without some star names, there is a long list of people who are missing, and yet they managed to put in performances," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Hussain further claimed that, despite the absence of numerous famous players, Team India's home record is impossible to beat, and as a consequence, England should not be discouraged by the series defeat.

"Their home record is absolutely phenomenal, so there is no shame in losing to this Indian side. Like with any Test series or even any Test match, you look at key areas, where you let the game slip, and for England, it was all of yesterday. What could have been a 100-run lead ended up being 46 runs," Hussain said.

England required all ten wickets on Day 4 to win the fourth Test, and India's determined batting showing to end Day 3 did not assist their cause. The bowlers did, however, manage to get the team back into the game by taking wickets in rapid succession.

However, a gutsy and undefeated 72-run stand between Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel had the ultimate say in the proceedings, as England failed to convert the fright into something major.

"England did really good today, they put up as much of a fight as they could, they got wickets either side of lunch and when they got Sarfaraz and Jadeja just after Lunch, you felt this was going to be close. But, Shubman Gill showed his class and his calmness, and Dhruv Jurel has just been a revelation to be honest in the two games that he has played, both with the gloves and also with the bat," Hussain added.

India will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match of the series on March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

