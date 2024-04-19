There's pressure around selection, says CSK head coach Fleming ahead of facing LSG in IPL 2024

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 19 : Ahead of his side's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming said that there's pressure around the squad regarding the selection of players.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Fleming said that the team have many good players in the squad and many options on the bench.

He added that the team management is not just backing the Player of the Match performance but everyone in the squad.

"We look at teams every game, so players know there's pressure around selection because there are so many good players and options on the bench. But we like to back players a lot and it's not always the Man-of-the-match performance that we value the most. So we watch closely, but it's a long tournament so there are gonna be some ebbs and flows in form," Fleming was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

CSK are coming into this game after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK stands in third place on the IPL 2024 standings with 8 points after winning 4 of 6 games.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (Wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (Wk/C), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni.

