"These are games you live and die for": RCB's Dinesh Karthik on clash with CSK

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18 : Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that such games are to "live and die" for and he will remember his team's journey at the ongoing competition for a long time.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be in action against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at Bengaluru. With RCB in seventh place with six wins, seven losses and 12 points and CSK in fourth place with seven wins, six losses and 14 points, this match is a knockout match that will decide which team gets to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the playoffs.

RCB had a horrid start to their season, winning just one out of their first eight games. However, the month of May marked a comeback for the Red and Gold franchise as they won five games successively to stay alive in the playoffs race.

Speaking ahead of the game, Karthik, who is playing his final IPL season, said, "As a sportsman, these are the kind of games you live and die for literally. The tournament is on the line for us, weather permitting, we have to put up a good show. I think this has been one of those journeys people will remember for decades. After losing seven out of their first eight games (RCB) are in this position, there is still a lot of work to do though."

"We play against a solid team, but what a journey this has been. Three weeks can turn around your fortunes. We are trying to hunt down a side that has done really well in the tournament. We had nothing to lose a few games ago but now we know the value of pushing and recreating it again and again. There is a formidable and balanced side (CSK)."

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to field against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

To replace the Super Kings in the top four and qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB need to win the match on Saturday by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs batting first or win in 18.1 overs if they are chasing 200.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (Wk), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor