"These things happen on cricket ground....": BCCI president Binny on Kohli-Konstas altercation

Melbourne [Australia], December 27 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny reflected on the on-field altercation between star India batter Virat Kohli and Australia's debutant batter Sam Konstas on the first day of fourth Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), saying that such things happen on the field and one must just accept it and move on.

Konstas' much-anticipated debut in Australia turned out to be one of the most entertaining in a long while. Not only did the 19-year-old make headlines by toying with Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and scoring 34 of his 60 runs against him, but Virat also got involved in a heated exchange with the youngster after bumping into him, making a direct physical shoulder-to-shoulder contact. The 36-year-old was fined 20 per cent of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and handed over one demerit point for this altercation.

Speaking toabout the altercation, Binny said, "I did not see the incident (Virat Kohli-Sam Konstas incident), but these things happen on the cricket ground. You have to accept it and carry on. See that the game goes on. That is important."

Following the game in the post-day presser, Konstas simply said that Virat accidentally bumped into him.

"I was just adjusting my gloves, and I think he accidentally bumped me. But I think that is just cricket, just the tension," he said.

Binny also lauded India for taking four wickets in the final session of day one and backed the batters to come into the party soon to complement the bowlers who have been bowling well.

"India did well in the final session to grab those quick four wickets and with that, we have come back into the match. Now it looks very interesting for India, so hopefully, it will be a good game from now onwards... They had a good first Test match, then a bad second Test match, but they came back... They have been bowling well. I think batters should kick it," he concluded.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Half-centuries from Konstas (60 in 65 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Usman Khawaja (57 in 121 balls, with six fours), Marnus Labuschagne (72 in 145 balls, with seven fours) and Steve Smith (68*) justified the decision with their fine knocks, pushing Australia to 311/6 at the day end despite India taking some quick wickets.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor