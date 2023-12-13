Gqeberha [South Africa], December 13 : Despite defeat against South Africa, India captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded Proteas' batting unit and stated that the way hosts beautifully batted in the first 5-6 overs of the chase took the game out of visitors grasp.

South Africa chased down the revised target of 152 runs to beat India by five wickets in a rain-curtailed match in the second T20I of a three-game series at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

South Africa registered an incredible win to take a 1-0 lead against India. Reeza Hendricks smashed 49 off 27 balls, and most other South African batters got off to fast starts as the hosts raced down the mark without breaking a sweat. The only time they were under trouble in the second innings was when they lost three wickets in a row, including Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen.

"They batted beautifully in the first 5-6 overs and took the game away from us. It was the brand of cricket we were talking about, just go out and express ourselves. It was tough with the wet ball, but we would face similar situations in the future and it's a good learning for us," Suryakumar Yadav said during a post-match presentation.

South Africa's batting order was in control from the first ball, with India making some inroads in the middle order, but Andile Phehlukwayo smashed the winning six.

Hendricks' knock of 49 and Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten cameo of 14 runs followed by Gerald Coetzee's three-wicket haul powered South Africa to a five-wicket victory over India via the DLS method.

From India in the first inning, Suryakumar and Rinku Singh starred with the bat as they slammed 56 and 68 respectively guiding their team's total to 180/7.

The third and final T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday.

