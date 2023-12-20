"They batted really well": Rovman Powell hails Salt and Buttler following ENG's 75-run win

Tarouba [Trinidad], December 20 : West Indies skipper Rovman Powell heaped praise on Philip Salt and Jos Buttler and said that they batted well in the first inning of the game after going down to England in the fourth T20 match.

The Caribbeans had lost the fourth T20I match against England by 75 runs on Tuesday. Following the win, England have levelled the series and will look forward to the final game of the series.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Powell said that they will bounce back in the series with brand new ideas and game plans.

He added that one needs to back off when things are not going their way.

"Phil and Jos batted really well. Those things happen. It is a very thin line. If you don't execute, you will be under pressure. The boys like a final. We will come back with brand-new ideas and brand new game plan. Thursday provides an opportunity for us to do that. Sometimes, when things are not going your way. You just back off. We will let them some time off and spend it with themselves. It is a thinking game," Powell said.

Recapping the match, after winning the toss West Indies decided to field first at Brian Lara Stadium. However, Rovman Powell's decision did not go in their favour, as the Caribbean bowling attack put up a sloppy performance.

Salt (119 runs from 57 balls) opened for the visitors and played a fiery knock with 7 fours and 10 sixes. Skipper Jos Buttler (55 runs from 29 balls) had a crucial partnership with Salt to get the upper hand in the game and pushed England to 267/3.

Andre Russell, Jason Holder, and Akeal Hosein were the only wicket-takers.

In the run chase of 268 runs, England's bowling attack prevailed to stop the Caribbeans at 192 runs. Andre Russell (51 runs from 25 balls), and Sherfane Rutherford (36 runs from 15 balls) were the only standout batters in the second inning. The Caribbeans failed to have a solid partnership which made them struggle while chasing the target.

On the other hand, it was the English bowling attack that helped them to clinch a 75-run victory in the fourth T20I game. Topley bagged three wickets in his 3.3 overs and gave away 37 runs and controlled the second inning.

