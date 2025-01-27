"They can defend...it's more about plans and mindset": Batting coach Kotak on team India losing twoTest series

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 27 : Batting coach Shitanshu Kotak has brushed away the concerns about Team India's ability to defend total on spinning turfs or wickets where bowlers get extra assistance.

In the past four months, Indian batters have been left exposed on turning tracks and grassy surfaces in red-ball cricket. On the spinning home turfs, New Zealand spinners gave the Indian batters a run for their money. The batters toiled hard but couldn't muster up runs on the board.

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Australian pace machinery featuring Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Scott Boland had several batters struggling for decent scores.

"See, I personally believe because of T20 and all, we see a lot of aggressive cricket and all. I wouldn't say that they can't defend. They can defend. I think it's more about the plans and a mindset. It's a lot more about the mindset for me. So, going forward, depending on wickets, because Australia was different, Indian wickets were different," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference ahead of third T20I against England on Tuesday.

India will travel to England for a five-match Test series in June this year, which will mark the beginning of their first series in the new World Test Championship Cycle.

In the past 10 Tests in England, India conceded six defeats while getting two victories and securing two draws. Considering the form the Indian team is in, the England series will prove to be a mounting task.

"The next series will be in England, that will be a different challenge as well. So, how well we can plan and how we can execute those plans will be more important. I think the amount of abilities our players have, there is nothing like they can do this or they can't do this," he added.

In Australia tour, some experienced batters faced difficulties. India captain Rohit Sharna could only manage 31 runs in three Tests.

Stalwart Virat Kohli impressed in Perth with an unbeaten century, but it all went downhill from that point. He finished with 190 runs from five Tests, averaging 23.75.

Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test due to an injury, returned with ambition but could not find runs. In three Tests, Gill could only score 93 runs at an average of 18.60.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor