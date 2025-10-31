"They deserve the trophy": Abhishek Sharma backs Indian team to win Women's CWC

Melbourne [Australia], October 31 : India's star opening batter Abhishek Sharma praised the Indian women's team for their victory over defending Champions Australia in the Women's World Cup semi-final, saying they're "really proud" of them and believes the women's team deserves the CWC trophy.

He felt that Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Smriti Mandhana played well without appearing pressured. India's women's cricket team pulled off a historic win over Australia by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match to storm into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final on Thursday.

"I think the maturity and the teamwork that have been shown as a team, I think we are really proud of them. And we were just watching the match all together. Jemimah, Harmanpreet and Smriti all played well. So, I think it didn't feel like there was pressure on them. But obviously, as a team, the Indian team, if you see that the women's team is doing so well, then you get motivated, of course. I think they deserve the trophy. The way they played the semifinal game, I think they really deserve it. And they are going to do well," Abhishek Sharma told the reporters.

The semifinal clash between India and Australia during the ICC Women's World Cup at Navi Mumbai witnessed Women in Blue ending Aussies' 15-match win streak in the tournament in style, as for the first time, a target in excess of 300 runs was knocked off in an ICC ODI World Cup knockout match, across both men's and women's tournaments.

Jemimah Rodrigues (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) registered their names in history with India's highest partnership for any wicket in a women's World Cup knockout match of 167 runs, helping India chase down a massive target of 339 runs, the highest-ever run-chase in history of women's ODIs.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. After skipper Alyssa Healy's early loss, Phoebe Litchfield (119 in 93 balls, with 17 fours and three sixes) and Ellyse Perry (77 in 88 balls, with six fours and two sixes) put up a 155-run stand for the second wicket.

With the wicket of Litchfield, India made a comeback, reducing Australia to 265/6. However, a 66-run stand between Ash Gardner (63 in 45 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Kim Garth (17) took the Aussies to 338 runs in 49.5 overs.

Shree Charani (2/49) and Deepti Sharma (2/73) were among the top bowlers for India. Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Goud and Radha Yadav took a wicket each.

During the run-chase, India was 59/2 in the 10th over, losing openers Shafali Verma (10) and Smriti Mandhana (24 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six). However, Jemimah (127* in 134 balls, with 14 fours) and Harmanpreet (89 in 88 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) did not let the pressure pile, putting up a 167-run stand for the third wicket.

Richa Ghosh (26 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Amanjot (15* in eight balls, with two fours) played important cameos, supporting Jemimah as the run-chase was completed with five wickets and nine balls in hand. Jemimah earned the 'Player of the Match' award.

