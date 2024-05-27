They deserved to win this season: KL Rahul on KKR winning IPL 2024 title

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Following Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul said KKR deserved to win the title this season.

KKR lifted their third title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer after thumping the Hyderabad-based franchise by 8 wickets on Sunday.

Rahul shared a picture of the Kolkata-based franchise lifting the IPL 2024 trophy on his Instagram story and said that KKR were consistent throughout the 17th season of the tournament.

"A team that was consistent throughout the competition. A team that played an exciting brand of cricket. A team that deserved to win this season. Many congratulations Kolkata Knight Riders," KL Rahul wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, KKR batter Nitish Rana took to his official social media handle and said that it has been a 'roller coaster ride' for him with KKR and he loved every bit of it.

"It's been a roller coaster ride for me for the past 7 years with @KKRiders I've loved every single bit of it. In those seven years I never lost as a player. I have learned and I've grown in ways I have never imagined," Rana wrote on X.

The batter added that he wanted to win the trophy as a player.

"This is what I wanted as a player this is why I love this franchise," he added.

https://x.com/NitishRana_27/status/1794929144461144539

Summarising the final match, SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. KKR rocked SRH with continuous wickets, with the big buy Mitchell Starc justifying his hefty price tag. Only skipper Pat Cummins (24 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) and Aiden Markram (20 in 23 balls, with three fours) touched the 20-run mark and SRH was bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell (3/19) was the top bowler for KKR. Starc (2/14) and Harshit Rana (2/24) also contributed well with the ball. Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora took a wicket each.

KKR pulled off the run-chase of 114 run-target in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Venkatesh Iyer (52* in 26 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) shined for KKR in the final match of the tournament.

