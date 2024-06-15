"They didn't deserve to reach Super 8": Mohammad Kaif on Pakistan performance in T20 WC

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Following USA qualifying for the next round of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that Pakistan did not deserve to reach the Super 8s of the ongoing marquee event from the same group.

The USA qualified for the Super Eights stage of the tournament after their match against Ireland was washed out due to rain and both teams shared a point each. The result also meant that Pakistan was knocked out of the competition.

"It's a massive shocker. Pakistan reached the final last time. They play well and have good players, but they committed mistakes and the batting didn't fire. Whenever there was pressure, Pakistan weren't ready this time. If you talk about Mohammad Amir's Super Over where he was bowling wides - extremely poor bowling," Kaif said, according to Star Sports.

The 43-year-old stated that Pakistan's top two batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan weren't in good form and Iftikhar Ahmed got to bat under pressure where his bat didn't fire.

"When Iftikhar Ahmed got to bat under pressure, the bat didn't fire. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan weren't in good form. They were playing at a run-a-ball. They committed many mistakes and they had to pay for it. Whenever there was pressure, Pakistan totally disintegrated. They probably didn't deserve to reach the Super 8s this time," the former India batter added.

Pakistan will lock horns against Ireland in their last group-stage match of the ongoing marquee event on Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Abbas Afridi.

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (C), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.

