"They have got their best chance in 15 years": Steven Finn backs England ahead of Ashes tour

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Former England fast bowler Steven Finn feels it could be England's best opportunity in over a decade to win an Ashes series on Australian soil, according to Sky Sports.

Finn was part of England's triumphant 2010-11 Ashes squad in Australia.

With questions still surrounding Australia's opening combination and skipper Pat Cummins ruled out of the opening Test, Finn thinks England have a real chance to capitalise and bring the Ashes home.

"England have got their best chance in 15 years," Finn said, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"They have a relatively settled line-up, which lends itself to consistency - exactly what you need in an Ashes series," he added.

"There's a bit of turbulence in Australia too, with a more unsettled line-up than they've had in the past 15 years. They've got challenges fitting both all-rounders - Beau Webster and Cam Green - into the side," he noted.

"Figuring out their top three is one of Australia's biggest question marks heading into the series," Finn said.

"I'm going to err on the positive side and predict a 3-2 series win for England," he added.

Steve Smith has been appointed as Australia's captain for the first Test in Perth, filling the void left by Pat Cummins, who has been sidelined with a back injury. Cummins is working towards a timely recovery, with the aim of rejoining the team later in the series. Finn, has expressed his desire for Cummins' return, citing its potential benefits for the overall competitiveness of the series.

"It's a blow for the series," Finn added, as quoted from Sky Sports.

"Even though we want England to win, you want the best players involved," he added.

"I love watching Cummins bowl, and it's a real shame he won't be fit for the first Test, at the very least," he noted.

"It's good news for England because he's an amazing bowler, but not great for the series - you want to see the best out there," he said.

