"They have to figure out middle order": Varun Aaron following RR's fourth consecutive loss in IPL 2024

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 : Former right-arm seamer Varun Aaron gave a word of advice to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) following their fourth consecutive loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they went down to the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday adding that the Rajasthan Royals should fix their middle order in crucial stages.

Despite qualifying for the playoffs, RR continued a downward spiral in momentum as a fine bowling performance by PBKS and a fighting half-century by skipper Sam Curran handed them a five-wicket loss in their IPL 2024 fixture.

RR have lost their fourth match in a row and are second with eight wins and five losses, giving them 16 points. PBKS is in ninth spot with five wins, eight losses and 10 points.

"I thought it is a blip and they would pick it up but now it is a worry. They should be worried, they have to figure out the middle order. In the pressure games, the middle order has to come to the fore and deliver. So they have to be worried especially of the middle order," Varun Aaron said on ESPNcricinfo TimeOut.

The surface was not the only reason behind RR's sub-par total. Since the start of May, their Nos. 5 to 8 average 12.46 with the bat, the lowest among all teams. They have used seven players in all these positions, with only the Chennai Super Kings using more (eight). With Shimron Hetmyer's injury combined with their varied tactics, RR have not had a settled middle and lower middle order, and the results show.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first. RR lost their wickets regularly. Knocks from Riyan Parag (48 in 34 balls, with six fours) and Ravichandran Ashwin (28 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) took RR to 144/9 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Sam Curran (2/24), Rahul Chahar (2/26), and Harshal Patel (2/28) were among the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the run-chase, PBKS was 48/4 at one point, but a half-century from skipper Sam Curran (63* in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) helped the team secure a five-wicket win with seven balls left.

Avesh Khan (2/26) was the top bowler for RR.

