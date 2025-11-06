"They knew this was not a 200-220 wicket": Suryakumar Yadav hails Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma

Queensland [Australia], November 6 : India captain Suryakumar Yadav lauded his side's all-round performance after a dominant 48-run win over Australia in Carrara, which gave India a 2-1 lead in the series. Despite posting a total of 167/8, India's disciplined bowling attack bundled Australia out for just 119.

"I feel credit goes to all the batters. The way Shubman (Gill) and Abhishek (Sharma) started, they knew this was not a 200-220 wicket. They batted very smartly. It was a complete team effort from the batters," said Suryakumar after the match.

India scored 49 runs in the first six overs, slower than their usual powerplay tempo, as openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma assessed the conditions early. The pair, known for their explosive starts, showed maturity on a surface that offered grip and bounce.

Discussing India's bowling performance, Suryakumar revealed the clarity in planning shared with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

"The message is clear. Me and Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) bhai, we are on the same page. There was a little dew but the bowlers adapted quickly," he said.

The skipper also praised the versatility of his bowling unit, particularly all-rounders Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, who played key roles in the win.

"Always good to have bowlers give you 2-3 overs. This combination suits us. People chipping in, raising their hands, bailing their side is great," Suryakumar added.

Shivam Dube returned figures of 2/20 from his two overs, while Washington Sundar was exceptional, taking 3/3 runs in 1.2 overs. Their efforts helped India bundle Australia to 119, sealing a comprehensive 48-run victory.

