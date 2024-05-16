They need to go back to basics: Mike Hesson slams Rajasthan Royals after loss against PBKS

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 : After Rajasthan Royals' (RR) five-wicket defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Director of Cricket and Coach Mike Hesson hit out at RR and said they need to go back to the basics.

Recently in IPL 2024, the Rajasthan-based franchise have displayed a sloppy performance and lost their fourth match in a row and are at the second spot with eight wins and five losses. They have a total of 16 points.

Speaking to Jio Cinema, Hesson said the same thing is happening for the Royals every year where they lose form at the end of the tournament.

"It has happened every year. Every year when we are seven or eight games through, we are like, 'RR are the team to beat!' Every year for the last three years, they have got to that point and all of a sudden, they have gotten quite funky. They lose one, have a bit of a confidence drop, lose a couple, then they start to look over their shoulder and overthink things. I think that's the issue at the moment. They just need to go back to the basics and go back to everyone doing their job and standing up," Hesson was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first. RR lost their wickets regularly. Knocks from Riyan Parag (48 in 34 balls, with six fours) and Ravichandran Ashwin (28 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) took RR to 144/9 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Sam Curran (2/24), Rahul Chahar (2/26) and Harshal Patel (2/28) were among the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the run-chase, PBKS was 48/4 at one point, but half-century from skipper Sam Curran (63* in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) helped the team secure a five-wicket win with seven balls left.

Avesh Khan (2/26) was the top bowler for RR.

PBKS is at the ninth spot with five wins and eight losses, giving them 10 points.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor