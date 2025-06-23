Leeds [UK], June 23 : Former English cricketer Stuart Broad said that nothing really "quite happen" for the Three Lions in the first session during day four of the Leeds Test, as they failed to take two-three wickets to "break the game open".

After Brydon Carse struck early to remove skipper Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, despite playing a little slower than expected, put India ahead with a 61-run stand, giving them a 159-run lead.

Speaking on air as quoted by Sky Sports, Broad said, "I think England will be a little bit flat. It didn't quite happen for them. A few balls went up but not in a particularly threatening away."

"Carse was superb setting the tone in the first 45 minutes but they probably needed two or three wickets to break the game open.

"India never got away, but England needs to strike after lunch," he concluded.

Speaking on KL Rahul's fifty, he said, "He has driven the ball so beautifully - but last night I really enjoyed the field Stokes operated with by leaving mid-off completely open."

"He had a square extra-cover and tempted Rahul to drive straighter."

"England have the option of going short to him for a period of time, like India did to Jamie Smith. Maybe that gets him out of his comfort zone and his shell, and he might make a mistake," he concluded.

India ended the first session at 153/3, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant (31*) and KL Rahul (72*) unbeaten.

Despite Carse striking early, removing Shubman for just eight and sinking India to 92/3, Team India managed to give themselves a solid platform to go all guns out blazing for the remainder of the match.

The final session on day three was cut short due to rain. Rahul was joined by skipper Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 6*. India ended at 90/2.

England started the second session at 327/5, with Harry Brook (57*) and Jamie Smith (29*) unbeaten. Brook continued his counter-attack, while Smith (40 in 52 balls, with five fours and a six), Chris Woakes (38 in 55 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Cwefarse (22 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) also piled up useful scores.

Brook missed out on his century, scoring 99 in 112 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, with Prasidh Krishna getting him caught by Shardul Thakur at deep backwards square leg. A 55-run stand between Woakes and Carse took England past the 400-run mark, and they threatened to surpass India's first innings total before Jasprit Bumrah came in clutch.

Bumrah (5/83) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) were the top bowlers as England was bowled out for 465.

England kickstarted the first session of the day at 209/3, with Ollie Pope (100*) and Brook (0*) unbeaten. While Prasidh struck early to remove Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours), Brook stitched a 51-run stand with skipper Ben Stokes (20 in 52 balls) and a 73-run stand with Smith, taking England well beyond the 300-run mark at session end. A century by Ollie Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours) and fifty from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) on day two served as valuable contributions as well.

