"They started very well": Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain hails Sri Lanka

Dallas [US], June 8 : Following his side's two-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto showered praise on the opponents and said they started very well in the game.

Najmul played a sloppy knock and scored 7 runs from 13 balls at a strike rate of 53.85. He also failed to slam any boundaries during his time on the crease.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Najmul said that Bangladesh made a strong comeback in the match. He also praised his players and said that they showed a lot of character during the match.

"I think Sri Lanka, the way they started batting today, I think they started very well. We came back strongly. But after they finished their innings, they bowled really well. I think they showed a lot of character, all the fielders gave everything but I think they did not score enough runs," Najmul said.

The Bangladesh skipper accepted that it was the most tense cricket match of his career.

"We all knew even two days prior to the game. Personally, I don't think I have played a pressure match like this before. But, by the grace of God, at the end of the day, we could win the game," he added.

The 25-year-old added that in the end, they got two points which is more important.

"We all knew how important this match was for us. But I think we didn't get a good start in bowling. But the way everyone was calm, the way we made decisions in the middle-over, especially the bowlers and fielders, they all showed a lot of good character. But we all know that the batting wasn't good. But this will happen on this kind of wicket and in this kind of pressure match. Because it was a very important match for them too. They have tried a lot. But as I said, we got two points at the end of the day. That's why I am feeling good," he added.

Coming to the match, after winning the toss, Bangladesh decided to bowl first. Pathum Nissanka (47 runs from 28 balls, 7 fours and 1 six) and Dhananjaya de Silva (21 runs from 26 balls, 1 four) helped Sri Lanka to score 124/9 in the first inning.

Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain led the Bangladesh bowling attack as they picked up three wickets each in their four-over spell.

During the run chase, Towhid Hridoy (40 runs from 20 balls, 1 four and 4 sixes) and Litton Das (36 runs from 38 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) helped Bangladesh to chase down the 125-run target and clinch a 2-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Nuwan Thushara led Sri Lanka's bowling attack as he picked up four wickets in his four-over spell but it was not enough to help them win the match.

