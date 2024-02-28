New Delhi [India], February 28 : Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Mannava Sri Kanth Prasad on Wednesday showered praise on youngsters including Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan for their "match-winning knocks" against England in the third and fourth Test matches of the five-match series.

Speaking to the media, Prasad opined that resting a few players to manage their workload is very important since the T20 World Cup is coming. He added that Jurel and Sarfaraz got their chance in the squad because the team management had rested players.

The former India cricketer further added that the youngsters have been doing "extremely well".

"It is always important to understand that the mega T20 World Cup is coming. It is always important to rest players and prepare them for the right moment. In the process, several youngsters have benefited someone like Dhruv Jurel, even Sarfaraz Khan. They have been doing extremely well. It is very important that under these circumstances those youngsters who got a chance have stood up for the cause. They not just stood up but played match-winning knocks," Prasad said.

Asked if Mohammed Shami's absence in the upcoming T20 World Cup will make a difference for Team India, he said his not playing will be a loss to the team.

"It is very unfortunate. If Shami will not be playing, it will be a big loss for Team India."

Earlier on Monday, Shami provided a huge update and disclosed that he has undergone an operation on his Achilles tendon.

The 33-year-old, who is not playing in the current five-match Test series against England, last represented India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November. The senior pacer finished as the tournament's highest wicket-taker and dismissed 24 batters in only 7 matches. The latest update has reportedly ruled him out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with the Gujarat-based franchise.

Talking about England's 'Bazball' approach, Prasad said that it works only in high-scoring conditions.

"I don't think it worked in India. It works only in conditions where scoring becomes very easy like Australia and New Zealand. But it is trying and testing conditions in India. You need to adapt to the conditions and mould your game accordingly," he concluded.

England lost their third consecutive match in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

In the fourth Test, England had a terrible day as they allowed India to score over 300 runs and narrow the first-innings lead. England were then bowled out for only 146 runs in the second inning.

India will lock horns with England in the fifth and final Test match of the series from March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

