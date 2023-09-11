"They're within their rights to bat up the order": England skipper Buttler lauds Curran, Livingstone

Southampton [UK], September 11 : Following the 79-run win over New Zealand in the second ODI, England captain Jos Buttler lauded all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran for their century stand, and said that they are well within their rights to bat up the order.

A gutsy half-century by Liam Livingstone and deadly spells by pacers Reece Topley and David Willey outclassed Trent Boult's powerplay brilliance as England beat New Zealand by 79 runs in the second ODI at Southampton on Sunday night.

"Delighted, from the position we found ourselves in, it is a credit to the way we want to play. It was a fantastic partnership. I want us to go harder, to push back, get the seamers off those lengths. It has been a hallmark of the team to fall on the positive side. Defining roles will come but everyone is clear on the options they have in the team. Livingstone and Curran at 7 and 8 are within their rights to want to bat higher up. Great start for us with the ball and we carried that on throughout the whole bowling innings," said Buttler in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, after being put to bat first, early powerplay strikes by a returning Trent Boult reduced England to 55/5, with skipper Jos Buttler (30 in 25 balls, with four boundaries) being the only decent contributor among the top five batters.

Then Livingstone had a 48-run stand with Moeen (33 in 32 balls with three fours and a six) that helped England reach the 100-run mark and a 112-run stand with Sam Curran (42 in 35 balls, with one four and two sixes) that helped England reach 226/7 in 50 overs.

Boult (3/37) was the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Tim Southee (2/65) got two scalps while Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner got one each.

In the chase of 227, NZ was reduced to 55/3, with Finn Allen going for a duck and openers Devon Conway (14) and Will Young (33) falling quickly after a 49-run stand. After a 56-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell (57 in 52 balls, with six fours and a six) and skipper Tom Latham (19), NZ lost their seven wickets for just 36 runs, bundling out for 147 in 26.5 overs.

Reece Topley (3/27) and David Willey (3/34) were the pick of the bowlers for England. Moeen got two while Atkinson got one.

Livingstone took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

