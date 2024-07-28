New Delhi [India], July 28 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, Jay Shah, congratulated the Sri Lanka Women for winning the Women's Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday.

Outstanding batting performances from Harshitha Samawickrama and Chamari Athapaththu guided Sri Lanka Women to victory over India Women by eight wickets in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

"Congratulations to Sri Lanka for winning the #WomensAsiaCup2024! They've performed exceptionally well as a unit throughout the tournament, and this trophy is well deserved. My heartfelt thanks to all the participating nations for making this a celebration of cricket. #HerStory was truly created," Jay Shah wrote on X.

Congratulations to Sri Lanka for winning the #WomensAsiaCup2024! 🏆They’ve performed exceptionally well as a unit throughout the tournament, and this trophy is well deserved. My heartfelt thanks to all the participating nations for making this a celebration of cricket.… — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 28, 2024

Recapping the Women's Asia Cup 2024 final, India Women skipper won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, India scored 165/6 in their 20 overs with the knocks from Smriti Mandhana (60 runs off 47 balls, 10 fours), Richa Ghosh (30 runs from 14 balls, four boundaries and one six), and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 runs in 16 balls, three fours and a six).

For Sri Lanka, Dilhari was the pick of the bowlers as she bagged two wickets in her spell of four overs where she conceded 36 runs. One wicket each was taken by Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, and Athapaththu in their respective spells.

The Islanders chased down the target of 166 runs n the 19th over with eight wickets in hand with the knocks from Harshitha Samawickrama (69* runs off 51 balls, six fours and two sixes) and Chamari Athapaththu (61 runs in 43 balls, nine fours and two sixes).

For Women in Blue, only Deepti was able to snap a wicket in her spell of four overs where she conceded 30 runs.

Harshita Samawickrama was awarded Player of the Match award and Chamari Athapaththu was awarded the Player of the Tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor