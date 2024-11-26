"They've secured exactly what they needed": Sanjay Bangar on MI signing Trent Boult for IPL 2025

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Following the completion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar commended Mumbai Indian's exceptional move to bring back Trent Boult for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Boult was picked up by the Mumbai-based franchise for Rs 12.50 crores at the IPL mega-auction in Jeddah on Sunday.

Boult, who has played 104 IPL matches in his career and has 121 wickets, has played a crucial role in MI's success from 2020-21. He has also played for Rajasthan Royals recently and Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Typically, MI doesn't reacquire players who have previously played for them. However, they made an exception this time with Trent Boult. MI consistently targets overseas pace bowlers, and with Boult, they've secured exactly what they needed. The new ball at Wankhede always offers a bit of movement, which perfectly suits Boult's strengths - swinging the ball and taking early wickets in the powerplay," Sanjay Bangar said while speaking to Jio Cinema.

Earlier, the five-time IPL champions retained their 'Fab Four' by shelling out a hefty amount. Along with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav, Bumrah was among the five players who were retained by the Mumbai-based franchise ahead of IPL 2025.

MI finished at the bottom in the last season, where they could only manage 4 wins and 10 losses under the captaincy of a returning star Hardik Pandya.

MI Squad for IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult (Rs. 12.50 crores), Naman Dhir (Rs. 5.25 crores), Robin Minz (Rs. 65 lakhs), Karn Sharma (Rs. 50 lakhs), Ryan Rickelton (Rs. 1 crores), Deepak Chahar (Rs. 9.25 crores), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs. 4.80 crores), Will Jacks (Rs. 5.25 crores), Ashwani Kumar (Rs. 30 lakhs), Mitchell Santner (Rs. 2 crores), Reece Topley (Rs. 75 lakhs), Krishnan Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakhs), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs. 30 lakhs), Satyanarayana Raju (Rs. 30 lakhs), Bevon Jacobs (Rs. 30 lakhs), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs. 30 lakhs), Lizaad Williams (Rs. 75 lakhs), Vignesh Puthur (Rs. 30 lakhs).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor