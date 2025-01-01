Sydney [Australia], January 1 : Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey on Wednesday reflected on India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's controversial dismissal on Day 05 at the Melbourne Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and said that the third umpire took the right decision.

Australia clinched an 184-run victory over India at the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year.

The decision by the third umpire Sharfuddoula on Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal on the final day of the fourth Test of the BGT series has left the world of cricket divided.

The controversial moment occurred on the fifth ball of the 71st over when Jaiswal tried to pull the ball away from Australian captain Pat Cummins. Australia appealed for the decision, but the on-field umpired turned them down. Cummins decided to take the decision upstairs, and that's where the controversial moment happened.

In the replay, the ball seemingly deflected on its way to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but the snickometer didn't show any movement when the ball visibly appeared to be deflected off Jaiswal's gloves.

The third umpire felt the visual evidence was enough to deem Jaiswal out and asked the on-field umpire to overturn the decision.

Yashasvi scored 84 runs from 208 balls at a strike rate of 40.38. He slammed 8 fours during his time on the crease on Monday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Carey said that the third umpire did a great job at the Melbourne Test. He added the snickometer has been funny at the ongoing BGT series.

"Yeah, I had no doubt. And I think the evidence was really clear that the third umpire made the correct decision. Yeah, Snicko's been a little bit funny in this series. So, with all the evidence that you get, put it all together and come up with the correct decision. I think the third umpire did a really good job," Carey said.

Australia set a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day but couldn't make it count. Fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

India will take on Australia in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor