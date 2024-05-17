This could be Rohit Sharma's last game for Mumbai Indians: Shane Watson

New Delhi [India], May 17 : Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson said that the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Friday could be Rohit Sharma's last match for Mumbai Indians (MI).

After Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit as MI's new skipper, there have been many rumours surfaced stating that the IPL 2024 would be the last season for the 37-year-old with the Mumbai-based franchise.

In IPL 2024, Rohit scored 349 runs at a strike rate of 145.42 after playing 13 matches in the 17th season of the tournament.

Speaking at Jio Cinema, Watson said the former MI skipper has been a great leader for Mumbai.

"This could be Rohit Sharma's last game for Mumbai Indians. You never know how exactly are going to things play out after this season but what an incredible player he has been and a leader for the Mumbai Indians. To have so much success with the franchise and him being so entrenched in the Mumbai Indians family," Watson said.

Watson felt the decision to remove Rohit from the captaincy was a "wrong call" since he is a well-respected leader.

"But for me personally, I think that was the wrong call. Because he is such a well-respected leader. It just shook-up the team, knowing that they could move on next season potentially and have Hardik Pandya to as captain. This could be his swansong for the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. So, I am sure that he is going to go out on a great note," he added.

Last year, MI announced that all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returned to the Mumbai franchise after guiding the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL title in its debut season and the final in the subsequent edition, will lead the franchise in the 2024 edition of the league. Which meant removing Rohit as the skipper, who had led the franchise to five titles since starting his reign in 2013.

In November last year, Pandya moved back from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise as part of a trade between both franchises. The star all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign in the cash-rich league with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik got them off to a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy.

The Mumbai-based franchise stands at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings with eight points. Hardik Pandya's side displayed a sloppy performance in the 17th season of the tournament and won just four games after playing 13 matches.

