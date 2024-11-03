"This entire series has been quite disappointing": Harbhajan Singh on India's 3-0 loss against New Zealand

New Delhi [India], November 3 : Following India's 3-0 series defeat against New Zealand at home, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Sunday said that it was a disappointing defeat for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

In the third match of the Test series against New Zealand, Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips unleashed a spin web on the Indian batter, spinning them towards history as NZ beat India by 25 runs and become the first visiting side to whitewash India in India in a series of three or more matches.

India started the series on a disappointing note after the hosts conceded an eight-wicket defeat against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

In the Pune Test, Rohit Sharma-led India tried to make a comeback in the three-match series, however, the hosts ended up losing against New Zealand by 113 runs.

Speaking to ANI, Harbhajan said that before the series started everyone expected that India would win the three-match Tests by 3-0. He also praised New Zealand and said that Tom Latham's side outplayed the hosts and took advantage of the condition.

"This entire series has been quite disappointing for all of us. When New Zealand came here, the expectation was that the result would be 3-0 and India would win the series. I can only say that they outplayed us and they took advantage of those conditions...," Harbhajan told ANI.

He added that both the skipper and the other team members are responsible for the disappointing series defeat against the Kiwis.

"The captain definitely has responsibility and at the same time, the team is also as responsible as the captain...Test cricket means that the match of 5 days should go on for 5 days and the team that plays well in it should win...I think the conditions should not be tampered with too much and if you want to play good cricket, then you have to play on a good wicket. I think we could have easily defeated a team like New Zealand by 2-0 or 2-1...," he added.

Chasing a target of 147 runs in the Mumbai Test, India was five down at 29 runs. However, a fighting half-century by Rishabh Pant (64 in 57 balls, with nine fours and a six) kept India in the game. After his dismissal, India once again lost their footing in the game and was bundled out for 121 runs.

Ajaz (6/57) took a memorable six-wicket haul. Also, Phillips (3/42) was fine with the ball, taking timely and crucial wickets.

Earlier, Kiwis were bundled out for 174, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Jadeja (5/55) and some fine bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin (3/62). A fighting half-century from Will Young (51 in 100 balls, with two fours and a six) was the NZ innings highlight. Kiwis took a 146-run lead over India, who made 263 in their first innings while replying to NZ's first innings total of 235 runs.

In their first innings, India had taken a 28-run lead over New Zealand. India was 84/4 at one point, but a 96-run stand between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant (60 in 59 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) helped India recover. Gill played a memorable knock of 90 in 146 balls, with seven fours and a six. A fine knock of Washington Sundar (38* in 36 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) pushed India towards a lead, taking them to 263.

Ajaz Patel (5/103) was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis. Phillips, Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry took a wicket each.

Coming to the NZ first innings, Kiwis had won the toss and opted to bat first. Though spinners Jadeja (5/65) and Sundar (4/81) dominated the proceedings, half-centuries from Will Young (71 in 138 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Daryl Mitchell (82 in 129 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed NZ to 235. An 87-run stand between Young and Mitchell was what helped the Kiwis get to a respectable score.

