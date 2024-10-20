"This game will test your limits": Rishabh Pant after conceding defeat to New Zealand in 1st Test

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 : Following India's disappointing eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first Test match in Bengaluru, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant said that this game will test the team's limits.

During India's second inning, Pant played a scintillating 99-run knock from 105 balls at a strike rate of 94.29. He was unlucky to miss his century by just one run when the 27-year-old was dismissed by William ORourke in the 89th over.

Taking to X, Pant thanked the "amazing" crowd in Bengaluru for supporting the hosts during the first Test match. He added that Rohit Sharma-led India will make a comeback in the remainder two matches of the series against the Kiwis.

"This game will test your limits, knock you down, lift you up and throw you back again. But those who love it rise stronger every time. Thanks to the amazing Bengaluru crowd for the love, support and cheers. We will be back stronger," Pant wrote on X.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin (39*) helped the Kiwis complete a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 from 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 from 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) gave India a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz then took charge, first forming a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 from 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Pant (99 from 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India lose seven wickets for just 54 runs, with the middle order failing to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling the Indian batting line-up just when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 from 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Southee (73 balls, eight fours, and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 from 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) ran through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

