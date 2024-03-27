"This is confident group, we had two days of training": SRH's Vettori ahead of MI clash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori heaped praise on his players, calling them a "confident group" ahead of the franchise's clash against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Wednesday.

In their previous fixture on Saturday, the Hyderabad-based franchise conceded a 4-run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens.

In a video shared on the official social media handle of the SRH, Vettori they had two days of training before Mumbai clash.

The former Kiwi player added that Heinrich Klaasen was at his "absolute best" against KKR in their previous match. He praised Shahbaz Ahmed and called him a talented cricketer.

"It's been good, we had two days of training, obviously getting hit out at the back and getting some time on the centre wicket. Chance to preview the wicket, get a feel from the guys who have been here for a lot of games in the past and understand how it will play. I think this is a confident group. With over 200 on the score, there are obviously some real performers. I think we saw Klaasen at his absolute best and Shahbaz's little cameo gave us a glimpse of just how talented he is," Vettori said.

He added that the players in the Hyderabd-franchise want to excel in the tournament and will an 'aggressive' cricket in IPL 2024.

"I think, like most teams, it will be an aggressive brand of cricket. I think the surface suits an attacking game. We have a group of players who want to excel and have that attitude of being aggressive throughout the innings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan (Wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hardik Pandya (C), Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Naman Dhir, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka.

