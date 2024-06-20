This is one of rare cards: Bishop on India choosing between Kuldeep and Axar in playing XI

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Ahead of India's clash against Afghanistan in the Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop opened on the Men in Blue choosing between Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in the playing XI.

Kuldeep made his T20I debut in 2017 and after that, he appeared in 35 20-over matches where he picked up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 6.75. However, the star India spinner failed to make it into the playing eleven in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

India will take on Afghanistan at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

Speaking at the Star Sports Press Room, Bishop said that it would be one of the rare cards for the Men in Blue. He added that Axar Patel can bring accuracy to the squad.

"I really don't know. Axar brings accuracy, and if the pitch is turning sharply, he can combine that accuracy with a quick turn. But Ravindra Jadeja can also do that. So, honestly, I have no idea which one they will leave out. This is one of the rare cards," Bishop was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

India will be aiming to do well against Afghanistan (June 20), Bangladesh (June 22) and Australia (24) and register big wins to qualify for the semifinals and end India's drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 WC since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa.

The Men in Blue displayed a stupendous performance in the group stage of the marquee event and finished at the top of the Group A table with seven points.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

