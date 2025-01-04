"This is Test Cricket at its absolute best": Nick Hockley on Day 2 of Sydney Test between Australia, India

Sydney [Australia], January 4 : During the second day of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia and India on Saturday, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley expressed his thoughts on the ongoing five-match Test series.

The Baggy Greens currently lead the ongoing BGT 2024-25 series 2-1 with the fifth and final match of the series taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"It's just been an incredible series. The quality of cricket, the atmosphere on the grounds, and the level of support for both teams have been incredible. It's really been a record-breaking series. We've had more people come in to watch this series than ever before and it's all really coming down to this deciding fifth test. I think it's wonderful that now the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a five-test series. It really puts it on a par with the English and it's all on the line for these players. you couldn't ask for a more beautiful day and weather in Sydney for this deciding fifth test. The main thing is just how it's brought the cricketing world together. I think I've had messages from all over the world. This is Test Cricket at its absolute best," Nick Hockley said while speaking to ANI.

Speaking of the Sydney Test, on the stroke of Tea on Day Two, the hosts were bundled out for 181 runs. The runs in this inning came from debutant Beau Webster (57 runs off 107 balls, 5 fours), Steven Smith (33 runs from 57 balls, 4 fours and 1 six), Sam Konstas (23 runs in 38 balls, 3 fours) and Alex Carey (21 runs off 36 balls, 4 fours).

For India, three wickets were snapped by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna while two wickets each were grabbed by Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy in their respective spells.

Earlier on Day 1, India won the toss and elected to bat first. India was off to a disappointing start yet again as the top order threw away their wickets, especially Virat Kohli (17) who continued his struggles with outside off-stump deliveries.

However, the fight by Rishabh Pant (40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six), Ravindra Jadeja (26 in 95 balls, with three fours) and skipper Jasprit Bumrah (22 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) pushed India to 185/10 in 72.2 overs.

Scott Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the flesh of Indian batters. Mitchell Starc took 3/49 while Pat Cummins got 2/37.

