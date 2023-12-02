This Italian woman footballer names Virat Kohli as her favorite Indian cricketer

Italian footballer Agata Isabella Centasso has revealed Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as her favourite in a recent interaction on Twitter. When asked about her preferred cricketer, Centasso responded by sharing a picture of Kohli accompanied by a 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) emoticon.

Kohli, known globally for his cricketing achievements, recently surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most hundreds in ODIs during India's World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. During this match, Kohli acknowledged the milestone by bowing down to Tendulkar, who applauded his remarkable innings.

Celebrating his 35th birthday, Kohli equalled Sachin's record in a match against South Africa at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. Additionally, he surpassed Tendulkar's record for the most runs in a single edition of the World Cup and was named Player of the Tournament, ending as the leading run-scorer. Despite contributing a half-century in the final against Australia, India fell short in the match.

After the World Cup, Kohli opted out of the T20I series against Australia and was rested for the T20Is and ODIs in South Africa. The seasoned cricketer is set to return for India's two-match Test series against South Africa.

As for Centasso, she plays for Venezia in Serie B, the second division of Italian football. Wearing the No.90 jersey, she has garnered a decent fan following on Instagram, boasting nearly 71 thousand followers. Centasso frequently shares pictures on her social media accounts, engaging with her audience.