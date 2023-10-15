"This should hurt Pakistan": former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja on Pakistan's 7-wicket defeat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 15 : The former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja was disappointed with the performance of Pakistan as they were beaten by India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match by seven wickets.

Pakistan were all out for 191 runs in 42.5 overs. Captain Babar Azam scored the highest for Pakistan with 50 (58 balls) while Mohammad Rizwan scored 49.

"This should hurt Pakistan because they weren't able to compete. When you're playing against India obviously it's such an environment where it's 99 per cent India fans and crowds, you're obviously overwhelmed. I understand all of that," Ramiz said on the latest episode of The ICC Review podcast.

"But Babar Azam has led this side for a good four or five years, so you've got to rise to the occasion. If you can't win, then at least compete. Pakistan wasn't able to do that. It's a reality and Pakistan has got to do something about it," Ramiz said.

With this win, India maintained their record of being unbeaten by Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.

They have a lead of 8-0 in the tournament. Ramiz thinks that it is a 'mental block' that is not allowing Pakitan to win over India.

"They can't be termed as 'chokers' against India because that's not a great tag to have. Somehow it's a mental block, it's a skill block as well. Credit to India for maintaining their presence in World Cup competitions against Pakistan, it's not an easy match for India also because there are emotions involved, there are expectations involved", said Ramiz

"Then you're supposed to win because it has been happening for so many years that this can get you under a little bit of extra pressure. But they've handled it so well. It's going to hurt them. It's a scarring, it's a pasting, it's a battering and they've been outpaced and outplayed in all the three departments," added Ramiz.

Ramiz stressed that Pakistan must shift their attention to their remaining games after learning from the painful loss to their rivals.

Ramiz stated, "Babar Azam and the senior players will have to rally around some of the young kids and have got to find an answer".

"They've got to be brutally honest in those team meetings. I think that is where Pakistan needs to start", said Ramiz.

"On the drawing board saying that our spin has been struggling, we shouldn't get out after scoring 50 or a 49, and what were the tailenders doing?" he concluded.

Indian bowlers completely shattered Pakistan's batting lineup as Bumrah, Siraj, Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja bagged two wickets each to bundle out their traditional rival for 191 runs in just 42.5 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer's (53*) inspiring knocks guided India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory.

