"This story will remain with you always": Ganguly on Pant's 51-run knock against CSK

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 1 : Delhi Capitals' Director of Cricket and former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly opened up on skipper Rishabh Pant's sparkling 51-run knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and said that the wicketkeeper-batter will always remember it.

Pant scored 51 runs from 32 balls at a strike rate of 159.38. He slammed 4 fours and 3 overhead boundaries during his time on the crease. This was the wicketkeeper-batter's first fifty after coming back from injury.

Ganguly took to his official X social media account and said that Pant has played well against the Chennai-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

"Well played Rishabh Pant... you will remember this innings for a life time... You have played many brilliant ones and will play even better ones but this story will remain with you always," Ganguly wrote on X.

https://x.com/SGanguly99/status/1774545105191645523?s=20

Recapping the match, former CSK skipper MS Dhoni (37*) produced some classic vintage hitting in the final over, sending the crowd into a frenzy yet the game was gone much before his final over heroics.

Despite Dhoni going on a scoring spree, the DC bowlers were exceptional while defending 192. Khaleel Ahmed scripted the narrative in favour of DC by dismissing the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra for 1 and 2, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane (45) and Daryl Mitchell (34) tried to get things going for CSK with their 68-run stand. But Axar Patel provided the breakthrough by removing Mitchell. Mukesh Kumar swooped in from the other end to remove Rahane and help Delhi clinch their first win of the season.

