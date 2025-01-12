"This tournament is all about youngsters....": De Villiers on SA20 league

Johannesburg [South Africa], January 12 : Former South African batter AB de Villiers said that the SA20 tournament is all about youngsters and named two youngsters who have impressed him in the tournament so far.

De Villiers was having an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the SA20 season three match between Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town. Currently, the legendary batter is serving the tournament as a commentator and brand ambassador.

Speaking about the young talent in the tournament, De Villiers said, "We have not seen the best of all the youngsters yet, but there have already been a few that have put up their hands. Dewald Brevis (during MICT's campaign opener against champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape) batted in a difficult situation in the first game and those were extremely crucial 50 runs (coming to bat at with his team at 3/42). But this tournament is all about the youngsters in my opinion. I love the fact that there's a platform for them to get exposure, to get great experience, to play alongside some of the best players in the world. What a fantastic opportunity."

Some other players he is impressed by are: Jordan Hermann, the opening batter for Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC). Last season, he made 295 runs in 11 matches at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 117.52, with a century. De Villiers said that this new season is vital for the 23-year-old.

"He is at a place now where he's got some experience behind him and he needs to start scoring consistently I feel," he added.

AB was also impressed by MI Cape Town's all-rounder Delano Portgieter during his team's first two games, scoring 69 runs in two games with the best score of 44* against Joburg and a five-wicket haul against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

He is also impressed with Rickelton, who top-scored in the 2024 edition of the competition and made 530 runs at an average of 58.88, with five fifties and a strike rate of over 173. This strong performance earned him a spot in the South African team across all formats. De Villiers is excited to see him utilising powerplay to the maximum in ODIs and T20Is.

"I mean Rickleton is not that young anymore. I know a lot of people must have heard of him because he is playing international cricket. But in white ball cricket, I have not seen a lot of him and I am very excited about him and his power play. I cannot wait to watch him take his game to the next level in this year's season," he added.

De Villiers said that in his interactions with youngsters, coaches and veterans, he can sense a "childish excitement" for this tournament. "There is a unique spirit in South Africa when it comes to sports and in particular cricket. So it is just great to see the joy in everyone's faces and that is the secret to this tournament," he added.

