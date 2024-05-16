"This was a season to forget": Parthiv Patel on Sam Curran's performance in IPL 2024

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 16 : Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel talked about Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Sam Curran's performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and said it was a season to forget.

In IPL 2024, Curran scored 270 runs at a strike rate of 123.29 after playing 13 matches. With the ball, he picked up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 10.15.

Speaking at the JioCinema, Parthiv said Curran batted well against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. He further praised the English cricketer and said he helped the Punjab-based franchise win matches when they needed him the most.

"This was a season to forget, but he batted well today. He played a great innings, took responsibility, and played 41 balls. He took his time at the start and whenever it seemed like he was getting stuck, he pulled out some big shots. He's experienced under pressure as an international cricketer, that is what we saw today. When Punjab needed him the most, he won them the match," Parthiv was quoted in a release from Jio Cinema as saying.

Recapping the match, Rajasthan won the toss and elected to bat first. RR lost their wickets regularly. Knocks from Riyan Parag (48 in 34 balls, with six fours) and Ravichandran Ashwin (28 in 19 balls, with two fours and a six) took RR to 144/9 in their 20 overs.

Skipper Sam Curran (2/24), Rahul Chahar (2/26) and Harshal Patel (2/28) were among the top bowlers for PBKS.

In the run-chase, PBKS was 48/4 at one point, but a half-century from skipper Sam Curran (63* in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes) helped the team secure a five-wicket win with seven balls left.

Avesh Khan (2/26) was the top bowler for RR.

RR have lost their fourth match in a row and are at the second spot with eight wins and five losses. They have a total of 16 points. PBKS is at the ninth spot with five wins and eight losses, giving them 10 points.

